Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Release From Ga. ICE Facility Moots Women's Habeas Claim

By Jennifer Doherty (September 20, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has refused to grant a temporary restraining order to a group of women suing over alleged medical misconduct at an immigration detention facility in Georgia, ruling that they are not at risk of retaliatory deportation.

Judge W. Louis Sands deemed the motion brought by more than a dozen former inhabitants of the Irwin County Detention Center moot, since all the women have since been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody under an injunction issued in a separate case. His order, issued Friday, noted the number of petitioners was either 13 or 14. 

"To date, there is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!