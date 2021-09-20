Release From Ga. ICE Facility Moots Women's Habeas Claim

By Jennifer Doherty (September 20, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has refused to grant a temporary restraining order to a group of women suing over alleged medical misconduct at an immigration detention facility in Georgia, ruling that they are not at risk of retaliatory deportation. Judge W. Louis Sands deemed the motion brought by more than a dozen former inhabitants of the Irwin County Detention Center moot, since all the women have since been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody under an injunction issued in a separate case. His order, issued Friday, noted the number of petitioners was either 13 or 14. "To date, there is...

