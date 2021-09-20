Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Broadcaster Can Recoup Appeal Fees In Atty Malpractice Spat

By Christopher Cole (September 20, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A TV broadcaster has recovered thousands of dollars in legal fees spent trying to overturn a Federal Communications Commission ruling after a former lawyer for what is now Foster Garvey allegedly blundered an FCC license application and cost the client millions.

The Atlanta Channel Inc., which earlier this year resolved a legal malpractice suit against Foster Garvey PC — formerly known as Garvey Schubert Barer — continues to pursue malpractice damages against its onetime attorney Henry Solomon over the botched application. ACI and Solomon reached a settlement agreement, filed April 12 with the court, stipulating liability, and a November trial will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!