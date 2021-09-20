Broadcaster Can Recoup Appeal Fees In Atty Malpractice Spat

By Christopher Cole (September 20, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A TV broadcaster has recovered thousands of dollars in legal fees spent trying to overturn a Federal Communications Commission ruling after a former lawyer for what is now Foster Garvey allegedly blundered an FCC license application and cost the client millions. The Atlanta Channel Inc., which earlier this year resolved a legal malpractice suit against Foster Garvey PC — formerly known as Garvey Schubert Barer — continues to pursue malpractice damages against its onetime attorney Henry Solomon over the botched application. ACI and Solomon reached a settlement agreement, filed April 12 with the court, stipulating liability, and a November trial will...

