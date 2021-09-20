'Indictments Are Coming' In Trump Org. Case, CFO's Atty Says

By Frank G. Runyeon (September 20, 2021, 10:57 AM EDT) -- An attorney for Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg told a New York state court Monday that he expects there will be additional indictments in the Manhattan district attorney's tax fraud case against former President Donald Trump's business. Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, center, leaves a New York courthouse on Monday. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) At an in-person hearing, Weisselberg attorney Bryan C. Skarlatos successfully argued for more time to sift through millions of pages of documents being produced by the district attorney's office, telling New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan he didn't want his client to become...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS