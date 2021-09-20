​​​​​​​NY Trusted Traveler Suit Ends With $115K Payout

By Jennifer Doherty (September 20, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge signed a stipulation order laying to rest the state of New York's suit against the federal government for excluding Empire State residents from travel preclearance programs, with authorities agreeing to pay the state $115,000. Friday's agreement ended 19 months of litigation championed by New York Attorney General Letitia James over a short-lived Trump administration order that barred residents of New York from participating in programs that allow travelers access to fast-track security lines, such as TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued the rule in February 2020, shortly after new state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS