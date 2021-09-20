Twitter Cuts $810M Deal To End Securities Suit On Eve Of Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (September 20, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- With Twitter Inc. set to face trial Monday in a certified securities class action in California federal court, the social media giant agreed to pay $809.5 million to end claims it overstated user engagement in 2015 and caused shares to fall almost 15% in one day. Twitter and counsel for the investors announced the deal Monday morning — the same day jury selection in the securities class action trial had been set to begin before U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in Oakland, California. In the investors' statement Monday, co-lead counsel Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP called the proposed deal record-breaking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS