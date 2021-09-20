Mauritius Satellite Investors Say India Might Skirt $111M Award

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 20, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Three investors of Devas, a satellite company, urged a D.C. federal judge against pausing their suit to enforce a $111 million arbitral award against India, arguing that the country has shown that it has "no intention" of fulfilling the award. Investors CC/Devas (Mauritius) Ltd., Devas Employees Mauritius Private Ltd. and Telcom Devas Mauritius Ltd. won the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law award against the country after it ended a deal with Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. to deliver communications services throughout rural parts of India. The investors wrote in their Friday response against India's request to pause the suit that...

