Split 9th Circ. Backs Slack Investor's Suit Over Direct Listing

By Dave Simpson (September 20, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The registration statement that Slack released before it went public through a direct listing applied to both registered and unregistered shares, a split Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, affirming a lower court's decision not to dismiss certain claims in an investor suit against the messaging platform. In a published, 2-1 decision, the panel majority found that whether lead plaintiff and shareholder Fiyyaz Pirani purchased registered or unregistered shares of Slack Technologies Inc. was not important because all shares that the company sold in its 2019 direct listing traced back to the registration statement in question. "At the time of the effectiveness of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS