13 State AGs Urge Higher Fines For Fuel Economy Violations

By Hannah Albarazi (September 21, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 13 attorneys general urged the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration on Monday to reinstate higher penalties against automakers that fail to meet fuel economy standards, demanding the withdrawal of an "unlawful Trump-era rule" that sought to slash the penalties by more than half. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and New York Attorney General Letitia James, leading a coalition of attorneys general, told NHTSA in a comment letter Monday that they support the reinstatement of a $14 penalty for every tenth of a mile per gallon that an automaker falls below the corporate average fuel economy, or CAFE, standards...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS