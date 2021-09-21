Army Housing Contractors Can't Shield Docs In Mold Dispute

By Daniel Wilson (September 21, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal magistrate judge ruled Tuesday that two Army contractors couldn't shield certain otherwise privileged consultants' documents in a putative class action accusing the contractors of providing moldy on-base housing, because those consultants worked for both the contractors and their law firm. Because companies hired by counsel for Corvias Management-Army LLC and Meade Communities LLC to do expert consulting for the litigation later took on a "dual hat" role doing inspection and remediation work for the contractors themselves, certain information about their work that might otherwise be protected was subject to discovery, U.S Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson ruled....

