Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Army Housing Contractors Can't Shield Docs In Mold Dispute

By Daniel Wilson (September 21, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal magistrate judge ruled Tuesday that two Army contractors couldn't shield certain otherwise privileged consultants' documents in a putative class action accusing the contractors of providing moldy on-base housing, because those consultants worked for both the contractors and their law firm.

Because companies hired by counsel for Corvias Management-Army LLC and Meade Communities LLC to do expert consulting for the litigation later took on a "dual hat" role doing inspection and remediation work for the contractors themselves, certain information about their work that might otherwise be protected was subject to discovery, U.S Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!