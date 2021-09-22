Boston Bruins Event Co. Can't Take Down Stagehand Pay Suit

By Brian Dowling (September 22, 2021, 12:12 PM EDT) -- An event company behind the Boston Bruins Fan Fest during the National Hockey League team's 2019 playoff games must face claims it failed to pay wages to hired stagehands and shirked duties to contribute to union retirement and education plans, a Massachusetts federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani denied Martin Sports & Entertainment LLC's motion to dismiss the suit brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, ruling that the court is the proper place for the parties to face off. Martin Sports asked the court to toss the claims brought by the workers, led by Douglas Anderson,...

