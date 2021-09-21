Muslims Tell Justices State Secrets Can't Nix FBI Spying Suit

By Daniel Wilson (September 21, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A group of Muslims alleging they were unlawfully surveilled based on their religious identity urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that the FBI is wrongly trying to use the state secrets privilege to avoid facing their case. The state secrets privilege authorizes the exclusion of sensitive evidence if the government believes it might endanger national security, but the government is wrongly attempting to use the privilege to claim that a case must be dismissed because it would need to use secret information to defend itself, Sheikh Yassir Fazaga, Ali Uddin Malik and Yasser AbdelRahim said in a brief....

