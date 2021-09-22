Pharma Giants' $454M Glumetza Antitrust Deal Gets Initial OK

By Hannah Albarazi (September 22, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup preliminarily approved $454 million in settlements Wednesday resolving direct buyers' allegations that Bausch Health Cos. Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. plotted to delay the blockbuster diabetes drug Glumetza's generic version, but warned the parties not to make it difficult for class members to opt out. Judge Alsup said he would preliminarily approve three settlements — Bausch's $300 million deal, Lupin's $150 million deal and Assertio's $3.85 million deal — to end antitrust litigation by direct buyers claiming brand-name drugmakers Bausch and Assertio paid off generics maker Lupin to stave off the launch of...

