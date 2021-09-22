NY Eatery Exec Was Fired For Alleging PPP Fraud, Suit Says

By Rachel Scharf (September 22, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The former operations director for a group of New York restaurants claimed in a Brooklyn federal court suit Wednesday that he was fired in retaliation for raising alarms about alleged pandemic loan fraud. Eric Bieber filed suit against restaurant operator Cayuga Capital Management LLC, which according to its website owns $800 million worth of real estate in Brooklyn and Queens, and the company's owners Jacob Sacks and James Wiseman. Bieber claimed he discovered in February that Sacks and Wiseman were funneling funds from a Paycheck Protection Program loan to their friends and relatives. After Bieber raised these concerns to Sacks and...

