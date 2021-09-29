7 Key Details As Pharmacy Giants Head To 1st Opioid Trial

By Jeff Overley and Emily Field (September 29, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- After years of bobbing and weaving, pharmacy titans CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are poised to go toe-to-toe with heavyweight plaintiffs lawyers in the first opioid trial targeting the pharmacy sector. Here, Law360 looks at the showdown's lead lawyers, biggest uncertainties and intensely acrimonious atmosphere. .subhed-state {font-size:22px;color:#00427F;text-transform:uppercase;} .image-box-right { width: 350px; margin-left: 20px; } @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-box-right { width: 100%; margin: 0; } } THE BELLWETHER'S BASICS The trial, set to start Monday afternoon and last roughly six weeks, involves cases brought by two northeastern Ohio counties in multidistrict opioid litigation. It's the first of six bellwether brawls involving...

