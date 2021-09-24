Navajo Nation, DOI Agree To Remand In 9th Circ. Land Fight

By Victoria McKenzie (September 24, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Department of the Interior has joined the Navajo Nation in asking the Ninth Circuit to send a land trust dispute back to district court, agreeing that the tribe should be allowed to file an amended complaint against the government. In a joint motion filed Wednesday, the parties said the proposed amended complaint raised "difficult and significant legal issues," including new allegations relevant to the tribe's standing, which should be heard by the Arizona federal court. The Navajo Nation and its gaming division sued the DOI in 2019, claiming the tribe was not given enough opportunity to challenge the agency's decision...

