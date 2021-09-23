Objector Rips Wells Fargo Consultants' $95.7M Wage Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (September 23, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An objector urged a California federal judge Thursday to throw out Wells Fargo's aggregated $95.7 million deal to resolve multiple class actions claiming it stiffed thousands of mortgage consultants' wages, arguing that the deal unfairly claws back $25.7 million already awarded to some class members and dilutes their recovery. During a hearing held via Zoom, Justin L. Swidler of Swartz Swidler LLC argued on behalf of objector Kirk Fyson that U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman should reject Wells Fargo NA's proposed global $95.7 million settlement, which seeks to award class counsel $31.9 million in attorney fees. If approved, the deal would...

