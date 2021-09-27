'McMorris Factors' Create Obstacles For Data Breach Plaintiffs

By David Topol and Pamela Signorello (September 27, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- There has been much class action litigation in recent years over the potential disclosure of personally identifiable information. Often, the potential disclosure follows from some type of data breach by a threat actor with nefarious motive. Sometimes, however, PII is disclosed through an accidental release by the entity holding the data. An emerging issue is whether, in that second scenario, plaintiffs can establish standing even if they cannot demonstrate that the data was ever misused. Earlier this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit addressed this question in McMorris v. Carlos Lopez & Associates LLC.[1] As we discuss...

