Tesla Can't Exclude Juror Based On Race, Judge Rules

By Hannah Albarazi (September 24, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sustained a Batson challenge during jury selection Friday raised by counsel for a Black ex-Tesla worker claiming that the electric vehicle company's Northern California factory was a hotbed of racial discrimination against African Americans reminiscent of the Jim Crow era. On Friday, attorneys representing former Tesla worker Owen Diaz successfully mounted a Batson challenge, so named for the U.S. Supreme Court's 1986 ruling in Batson v. Kentucky, which forbids the use of peremptory challenges to exclude jurors for racial reasons. Diaz filed suit in 2017, claiming he felt threatened while working at Tesla's factory after a supervisor...

