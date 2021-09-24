Cruise Co. Sails To Victory In Ship Breakdown Class Action

By Brian Dowling (September 24, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Passengers who sued a tour company after a broken-down ship halted their European river cruise lost the remaining claim in their class action Friday, with a Boston federal judge dinging the vacationers for failing to give clear notice of their claims prior to filing suit. U.S. District Judge Denise Casper entered judgment for Vantage Travel Service Inc. on the passengers' unfair trade practice claim, which was the focus of a four-day bench trial in July. The passengers had claimed that Vantage — which changed a luxury European ship cruise into a bus trip due to the ship's mechanical breakdown — failed...

