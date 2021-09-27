NYC Bakery Slams Delivery Apps' Bids To Arbitrate Fee Suit

By Joyce Hanson (September 27, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan bakery has urged a federal judge to refuse Grubhub and other food delivery apps' attempts to send to arbitration a proposed class action claiming they violated New York City's 20% cap on delivery service fees, saying the Federal Arbitration Act doesn't apply to the suit. The lead plaintiff, Micheli & Shel LLC, which owns Israeli-style bakery Michaeli Bakery located on Manhattan's Lower East Side, said Friday that the FAA doesn't apply to its case against online food delivery platforms Grubhub, Seamless, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates, arguing that the bakery shouldn't be compelled to arbitrate its claims because it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS