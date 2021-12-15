High Court To Weigh Calif. Arbitration Pacts Carveout

By Max Kutner (December 15, 2021, 10:37 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will weigh in on whether claims brought under a California law enabling workers to sue on behalf of the state for labor law violations can survive federal arbitration requirements, paving the way for a potentially consequential ruling. The justices granted Viking River Cruises' petition to review whether arbitration agreements barring claims brought under California's Private Attorneys General Act are enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act and to potentially resolve what Viking said is a conflict between California Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court rulings. Viking filed its petition in May, urging the court...

