Racial Slurs At Tesla Prompted Only Verbal Warning, Jury Told

By Hannah Albarazi (September 27, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Counsel for an ex-Tesla subcontract worker opened a California federal jury trial Monday over claims that Tesla tolerated racial discrimination and harassment against African Americans by saying that management looked the other way and calling two supervisors to testify that complaints about one co-worker's racial slurs prompted only a verbal warning. An attorney for Owen Diaz — who sued Tesla in 2017 claiming he felt threatened while working at Tesla's Northern California factory after being called racial slurs, including the N-word, and being told by a supervisor to "go back to Africa" — told the jury that Tesla failed to take reasonable...

