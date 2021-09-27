NBA Player's 'Scary' Use Was Fair Use, Judge Says

By Andrew Karpan (September 27, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Former Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier scored a fair use win on Monday when a New York federal judge ruled that his use of the iconic mask from the movie "Scream" was "a means of satirizing and ridiculing the perception of ruthless high-scoring athletes in the NBA." The ruling came down in an 85-page order authored by U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto that threw out copyright and trademark claims lodged against the now-Charlotte Hornets basketball player by a New York costume company named Fun World. Fun World accused Rozier of infringing its copyrights and trademarks by plastering a cartoon...

