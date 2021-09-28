Grubhub Can't Use High Court Ruling To Shake Robocall Suit

By Allison Grande (September 28, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to release Grubhub from a putative class action accusing it of unlawfully blasting consumers with robocalls, rejecting the argument that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision temporarily freed companies from liability for such alleged violations. In pushing the court to ax the dispute, Grubhub had argued that the court lacked subject matter jurisdiction to enforce violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's sweeping ban on autodialed calls to cellphones that occurred between when Congress added an exemption to the law in November 2015 that allowed robocalls to be made to collect federally-backed debt and when the...

