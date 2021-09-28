Holmes Texts Show Investor Cash Poured In As Lab Struggled

By Dorothy Atkins (September 28, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury deciding ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial saw text messages Tuesday between Holmes and her onetime romantic partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani revealing the pair raised over $250 million from prominent investors, including News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch, days after Theranos' lab director quit over compliance concerns. The text messages were revealed during the prosecution's direct examination of former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, who worked at Theranos from 2013 until November 2014 when he quit amid rising patient and doctor complaints about the accuracy of the blood-testing technology. Days after his departure, in a Nov. 27,...

