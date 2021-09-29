AT&T Workers' 401(k) Class Action Tossed

By Rachel Stone (September 29, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal court threw out an ERISA class action lodged against AT&T Inc. by nearly 250,000 retirement plan members who claimed the telecommunications giant burdened its $35 billion retirement plan with excessive fees, finding the company proved it monitored the plan expenses. U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips on Tuesday granted AT&T a full summary judgment win on the 401(k) class' Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims, while simultaneously rejecting the workers' attempt at partial summary judgment relief. Judge Phillips sided with AT&T and dismissed allegations that the company flouted its fiduciary duties under ERISA by not monitoring its administrative...

