Michelin-Starred Restaurant Loses COVID-19 Coverage Bid

By Lauren Berg (September 29, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed a Michelin-starred restaurant's proposed class action demanding that Sentinel Insurance Co. cover pandemic-related losses, saying a virus exclusion in the eatery's policy precludes any coverage for either COVID-19 contamination or government lockdown orders. In a 12-page order, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman for the second time dismissed the suit brought by Protege Restaurant Partners LLC, agreeing with an "avalanche" of other courts that the policy doesn't cover the eatery's alleged business losses stemming from the pandemic, echoing comments she made at a hearing earlier this month. Nor has Protege shown it is entitled to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS