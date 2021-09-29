Tech Co. Docked $500K Over Russian Semiconductor Exports

By Jennifer Doherty (September 29, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas technology company has agreed to pay almost $500,000 to settle allegations that it took part in a scheme to ship modified semiconductor components to Russia without a license, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Austin-based Vorago Technologies will pay $250,000 up front, with the remaining $247,000 suspended until September 2023, according to an announcement Tuesday by Kevin J. Kurland, acting assistant secretary for export enforcement at the Bureau of Industry and Security. The company will also face a suspended denial of export privileges under the Export Administration Regulations for the next two years as a result of the administrative...

