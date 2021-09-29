Ex-Tesla Worker Tells Jury Of 'Devastating' Racial Harassment

By Hannah Albarazi (September 29, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury heard tearful testimony Wednesday from a Black former Tesla subcontractor suing the electric vehicle maker for failing to stop rampant racial harassment at its Northern California factory, explaining that after he and his son were repeatedly called racial epithets at work he couldn't eat or sleep. Owen Diaz — a former Tesla subcontractor who sued the electric vehicle maker in 2017, claiming it failed to take reasonable steps to stop discriminatory and harassing conduct on the factory floor — testified Wednesday that he wanted to work for Tesla because he believes in protecting the environment and reducing...

