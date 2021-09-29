Ex-Insys Sales Rep Admits Guilt On Day 4 Of Kickbacks Trial

By Rachel Scharf (September 29, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A former Insys Therapeutics Inc. sales representative pled guilty during a trial on allegations she paid an Ohio doctor kickbacks to prescribe the fentanyl spray Subsys and helped him secure $1.7 million in fraudulent reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Nicole Georges, 43, copped on Monday to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States on the fourth day of her Columbus federal jury trial, court records show. Georges' guilty plea is the latest in a criminal crackdown targeting Insys employees and the doctors who accepted bribes from the now-defunct drugmaker. Georges was indicted in September 2020 alongside...

