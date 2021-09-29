9th Circ. Nixes 250M Buyer Class Cert. In Qualcomm Cell Row

By Dave Simpson (September 29, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit vacated a lower court's certification of a class of up to 250 million cellphone buyers who allegedly paid overages stemming from Qualcomm's anti-competitive licensing practices, ruling Wednesday that a common issue of law does not predominate because other states' laws — not just California's — should apply. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel rejected U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's finding that California's Cartwright Act should apply to the entire class. This would force every state in the nation to fall in line with the Golden State's antitrust laws, the panel said. Because other states' laws should apply...

