Infrastructure Bill In Limbo As House Continues To Mull Vote

By Linda Chiem (September 30, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The fate of a $1.2 trillion bill in the House to rebuild the nation's crumbling infrastructure with modernized highways, roads, bridges, railways and transit systems was left in limbo late Thursday, raising questions on whether lawmakers will enact a stopgap measure to renew funding for highway and transit programs that expire at midnight. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., expressed confidence earlier on Thursday that a vote would be called by the night's end on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or H.R. 3684, a once-in-a-generation spending proposal that includes $550 billion earmarked for highways, roads, bridges, railways, airports and ports, public transit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS