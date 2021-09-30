Tesla Jury Told Of Psychological Injury Suffered By Ex-Worker

By Hannah Albarazi (September 30, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A University of California psychologist told a California federal jury Thursday that pervasive racial harassment allegedly endured by a Black former subcontractor at Tesla's Northern California electric car factory likely caused him psychological injury, saying racial taunting that persisted despite his complaints engendered in him a sense of hopelessness. A former Tesla subcontractor said he was repeatedly subjected to racial epithets, exposed to racist graffiti and threatened by co-workers.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Anthony Redding, a psychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine, who specializes in workplace stress, testified that his examination of Owen Diaz — the former Tesla...

