Trimmed Prison Phone Price-Fixing Case Moves Forward

By Nadia Dreid (October 1, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Three companies accused of colluding to inflate the cost of calls made from inside U.S. prisons will still face antitrust claims after a Maryland federal judge decided that the racketeering claims of prisoners' families fell apart. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby dismissed the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — better known as RICO — claims Thursday in an 18-page opinion that ultimately found the suit's antitrust claims were strong enough to proceed. "In sum, when read in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, the court is satisfied that the complaint contains plausible Sherman Antitrust Act claims that plaintiffs should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS