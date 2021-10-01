Delta Wins Challenge To NYC's Paid Sick Leave Law

By Anne Cullen (October 1, 2021, 12:53 PM EDT) -- A New York City paid sick leave law may no longer apply to Delta Air Lines' flight attendants after a New York federal judge found the mandate is preempted by federal law because it could cut into the airline's ability to compete with rivals. The federal Airline Deregulation Act trumps a New York City sick leave law, a federal judge ruled, giving Delta a win in its 4-year-old legal challenge. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) U.S. District Judge I. Leo Glasser ruled Thursday that the New York City Earned Sick Time Act, which took effect in 2014 and requires employers with five or...

