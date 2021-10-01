Stuck On Plane Is No Meal Break, 11th Circ. Says

By Irene Spezzamonte (October 1, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- An ICE contractor that organizes deportation flights can't automatically deduct meal breaks from its aviation security officers' compensable overtime because the workers weren't completely relieved of their duties while on the plane, a split Eleventh Circuit ruled. In a 2-1 published opinion Thursday, an appellate panel upheld a district court's 2018 decision that found that Akal Security Inc. aviation security officers' meal breaks weren't substantially different from the "idle but compensable time" they spent during the company's empty flights back to Miami. Akal organizes the deportation flights for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Aviation security officers, or ASOs, spent idle compensated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS