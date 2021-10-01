Feds Seek Escape From $30M Tribal Highway Suit

By Isaac Monterose (October 1, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The federal government pushed for the dismissal of a Rhode Island tribe's $30 million suit over a tossed agreement to mitigate damage to four important tribal sites during a highway bridge construction project, arguing that the tribe lacks constitutional standing to bring its suit against the Federal Highway Administration. In its 31-page memo filed Thursday in D.C. federal court, the FHA urged the court to reject the Narragansett Indian Tribe's summary judgment motion and grant the dismissal of the tribe's Administrative Procedure Act claim, or, alternatively, to grant the agency's cross-motion for summary judgment. The agency argued that the APA claim...

