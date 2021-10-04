Billionaire Reups Bid For Docs In Challenge Of $297M Award

By Victoria McKenzie (October 4, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Companies owned by Spanish-Filipino billionaire Enrique K. Razon Jr. have asked a federal judge to reconsider their motion to compel discovery in their fight against a $297 million award enforcement by Global Gaming Asset Management, saying the materials will show the casino operator withheld evidence of bribery from the tribunal. The Razon-owned Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels and Sureste Properties Inc. filed their objection in New York federal court days before a Singapore appeals court on Monday dismissed their second challenge to the arbitral award from a United Nations Commission on International Trade Law tribunal. In their brief Thursday, the Razon companies...

