EBay, Morgan Lewis Can't Nix Subpoenas In Stalking Case

By Brian Dowling (October 1, 2021, 1:31 PM EDT) -- EBay Inc. and its Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP lawyers will be served subpoenas for records about their investigation into an alleged cyberstalking scheme perpetrated by a group of the e-commerce giant's employees, a Boston federal judge said Friday. In her first hearing in the case against two former eBay security officials charged with stalking a Massachusetts couple who published a blog critical of the company, U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris overturned a magistrate judge's earlier ruling denying the subpoenas requested by the two defendants as an overly broad "fishing expedition." "I don't see why it's a fishing expedition," Judge...

