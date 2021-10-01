9th Circ. Deals Losses To Policyholders In COVID-19 Disputes

By Shane Dilworth (October 1, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Policyholders seeking coverage for business losses stemming from COVID-19 government shutdown orders were dealt another blow Friday, when the Ninth Circuit handed down a trio of rulings in insurers' favor. The three rulings each addressed different issues relating to the claims that insurers should cover policyholders that say the virus and the shutdown orders that followed caused "physical loss or damage" to their businesses, finding in separate decisions that the insurance companies didn't have to pay up. In the longest of the three rulings, the three-judge panel wrote in a published opinion that a California federal judge was right to dismiss...

