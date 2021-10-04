EEOC Says Army Support Biz Fired Staffer Over Cancer

By Rosie Manins (October 4, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A company that provides logistical support to the U.S. Army wrongly fired one of its Afghanistan-based employees after he was declared cancer-free, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has alleged in a Georgia federal lawsuit. The EEOC claimed Dave Hall was fired by Fluor Corp. and its subsidiaries in August 2019 after he successfully had surgery to remove his cancerous prostate. Fluor allegedly told Hall in an Aug. 28, 2019, email that he was medically disqualified from employment because the U.S. Department of Defense required cancers to be in complete remission for a year as part of its employee fitness standards....

