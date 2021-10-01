Jury Hits 3M With $8.2M Verdict In Latest Earplugs Trial

By Nathan Hale (October 1, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury returned an $8.2 million verdict against 3M on Friday in the fourth bellwether trial in massive multidistrict litigation covering military members' claims that they suffered hearing loss as a result of defects in the design of the company's military-issue earplugs. U.S. Army veteran Brandon Adkins' win puts plaintiffs ahead 3-1 so far. His trial in Pensacola kicked off a second batch in the litigation, which includes claims from more than 250,000 plaintiffs over their use of the Combat Arms Earplug version 2 (CAEv2) made by 3M and subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC, according to the plaintiffs. Six more...

