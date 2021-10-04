DJ Agrees To Stop Using 'Carchella' Name Amid TM Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 4, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The disc jockey behind the Carchella car show series has agreed to stop using the name while trademark infringement claims by the organizers of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival proceed in New Jersey federal court. RaaShaun Casey, better known as DJ Envy, and his companies signed a stipulation preventing him from "hosting, producing or promoting" Carchella events per a temporary restraining order granted Friday by U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi. Coachella organizers Coachella Music Festival LLC and Goldenvoice LLC sought the TRO on Sept. 28, a day after launching their trademark infringement lawsuit. The organizers say they resorted...

