Yates, Ex-SDNY Atty To Probe Women's Soccer Abuse Claims

By Rachel Scharf (October 4, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and ex-Manhattan federal prosecutor Amanda Kramer have been tapped to investigate allegations of abuse in women's professional soccer, bringing years of expertise and the weight of their firms King & Spalding LLP and Covington & Burling LLP. The U.S. Soccer Federation and National Women's Soccer League both announced investigations Sunday, following a week marked by claims that numerous NWSL coaches sexually and emotionally abused players for years. North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley was fired Thursday amid mounting accusations of sexual coercion, which he's denied. The league's commissioner resigned on Friday as Riley became the third...

