Real Estate Rumors: Tom Assouline, Gucci, Hines

By Andrew McIntyre (October 4, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Entities managed by investor Tom Assouline have purchased a Fort Lauderdale hotel for $27.25 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for Royal Beach Palace, which has 154 rooms and four pools. The sellers are entities managed by investor Yury Gnesin, according to the report. Gucci is opening a pop-up store on West 14th Street in Manhattan and will occupy space there until the end of the year, Commercial Observer reported Monday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The retailer is taking all of 446 W. 14th St., a 26,600-square-foot building owned by Thor Equities. Gucci...

