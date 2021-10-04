Chipotle Settles Management Trainees' OT Suit For $8M

By Joyce Hanson (October 4, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- More than 500 current and former Chipotle management trainees have asked a New York federal court to greenlight their $8 million settlement with the burrito chain to resolve claims that it denied them overtime pay, saying the deal separately includes up to $6.1 million in attorney fees. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and seven named plaintiffs, including Maxcimo Scott, said Friday that they reached their "fair and reasonable" settlement agreement. The dispute dates back to 2012 following mediation and an earlier Second Circuit decision that affirmed the district court's order denying class certification but reversed the court's order decertifying a Fair Labor...

