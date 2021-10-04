High Court Won't Pause Obama Center Construction

By Celeste Bott (October 4, 2021, 1:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined an environmental group's request to enjoin the construction of former President Barack Obama's multimillion-dollar presidential library in Chicago's Jackson Park. The justices were considering a petition filed by Protect Our Parks Inc. and other environmental advocates that sought to preemptively halt construction amid claims that the government conducted too narrow of an environmental review. But they denied the application for injunctive relief on Monday. After roughly three years of legal challenges, the project broke ground on Chicago's South Side last week. Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS