Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharmacies' Opioid Screening 'Totally Ineffective,' Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (October 4, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The first trial against pharmacies over their alleged roles in the opioid crisis began Monday in Cleveland with a federal jury hearing claims that Walgreens and others' systems to catch illegitimate prescriptions were riddled with holes.

Two northeastern Ohio counties — Lake and Trumbull — began their bellwether case against Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Giant Eagle before a jury of Ohioans picked last week. It's the first time a federal jury has heard opioid-crisis claims against pharmacies, which are accused of contributing to a public nuisance by failing their duty as the "last line of defense" against street diversion, as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!