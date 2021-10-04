Pharmacies' Opioid Screening 'Totally Ineffective,' Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (October 4, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The first trial against pharmacies over their alleged roles in the opioid crisis began Monday in Cleveland with a federal jury hearing claims that Walgreens and others' systems to catch illegitimate prescriptions were riddled with holes. Two northeastern Ohio counties — Lake and Trumbull — began their bellwether case against Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Giant Eagle before a jury of Ohioans picked last week. It's the first time a federal jury has heard opioid-crisis claims against pharmacies, which are accused of contributing to a public nuisance by failing their duty as the "last line of defense" against street diversion, as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS