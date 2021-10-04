Ex-NFLer Settles Suit Over Disability Benefits Denial

By Morgan Conley (October 4, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A former Kansas City Chiefs player has agreed to settle his allegations he was wrongly denied disability coverage for a 2014 injury suffered during his three-month stint in the NFL, according to a voluntary dismissal bid filed in Georgia federal court. DeRon Furr II informed the court in a Saturday filing that he and the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan reached an agreement to end his lawsuit claiming the plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The dispute involved his claim for line-of-duty disability benefits for a head and back injury sustained during training for his would-be rookie...

