Tesla Hit With $137M Verdict In Race Harassment Trial

By Hannah Albarazi (October 4, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury awarded $136.9 million to a Black former Tesla subcontractor Monday after finding that he was subjected to a racially hostile work environment at the electric vehicle maker's Northern California factory and that the company was responsible for the ensuing harm, according to the plaintiff's counsel. The jury heard testimony from several former subcontractors who said they heard the N-word used daily at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) After less than four hours of deliberations, the jury determined that Tesla Inc. subjected former subcontractor Owen Diaz to a racially hostile work environment and that Tesla was his joint...

